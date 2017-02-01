The browser you are using is outdated!

Screen Saver
Have you seen this man?

An alert has been issued by the Chester County Sheriff's Department seeking information on the whereabouts of Thomas David Anderson Jr. of 420 Patterson Lane.

Senior Center awarded Technology Grant

Chester County Senior Center recently applied for and received a $22,700 Technology Grant.

Junior Eaglettes take third in Best of West tournament

Mia Hurst scored 23 points to lead Chester County Junior High to a third place finish in the Best of the West Tournament played last week in Henderson.

Lectureship visitors expected to arrive this weekend
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 4:15 pm
They are coming! Visitors to Henderson will start arriving this weekend in anticipation of Freed-Hardeman University's 81st Annual Bible Lectureship.

Six at CC jail graduate Inside Out Dad program
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 4:15 pm
Six men incarcerated at the Chester County Jail recently graduated from the Southwest Human Resource Agency program entitled Inside Out Dad.

Marine Corps League donates to Toys For Tots Mid-South
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 4:15 pm
The Marine Corps League presented Toys For Tots Mid-South Assistant Coordinator Nikki Williams with a $5,500 check at their meeting Jan. 22.

CCHS Alumni Association chili supper fundraiser Feb. 3
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 4:00 pm

The Chester County High School Alumni Association is hosting a chili supper fundraiser Friday, Feb. 3 at the CCHS cafeteria.

Parent/Teacher Conferences are Thursday, Friday
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 4:00 pm

Parent-Teacher conferences are scheduled from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2 and from 9 a.m. until noon on Friday, Feb. 3 for all Chester County Schools, PreK through 12th grade.

Haslam announces Broadband Accessibility Act
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 4:00 pm

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam last week announced legislation to increase broadband access to Tennessee's unserved citizens.

Noah's Ark Preschool visits post office
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 4:15 pm
Noah's Ark Preschool's community helper for January was the United States Post Office.

Deanburg Community News
Carolyn Goff
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 4:15 pm
Ground Hog Day is Thursday, Feb. 2.
Please remember our sick in your prayers: Deborah Moody, Nella Rush, Kristen Carlton Jones, Bill and Lorene Overway, Imogene Hearn, Gary Hyatt and James Melton.

Enville Community News
Jan Johnson
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 4:15 pm
Hello from Enville! I hope you all had a great week.
By the time you read this January 2017 will be history. I wonder ... where did it go?

Henderson Community News
Gloria Holiday
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 4:15 pm
Hello to my family and friends. It is good to be with you on another day and a new month. I hope each and every one of you had a wonderful blessed week.

Hickory Corner Community News
Dot Patterson
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 4:15 pm
Greetings from Hickory Corner!
The Valentine's party at the center will be Feb. 11, beginning at 5 p.m. with a potluck meal.

Jacks Creek Community News
Patsy Nobles Jones
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 4:15 pm
"Love, like death, changes everything." Our community expresses sympathy to three families: Dorothy Jeanette Berzett (5-13-22 to 1-23-17) with burial at Burwood in Williamson County; Jo Ann Mitchell Lott Malone (1-3-39 to 1-27-17) sister of Kay Tignor (Henderson), Mildred Hatchett (Lexington), Ruth Brown (Bartlett) and Glen Mitchell (Cordova); and Eula Louise Holmes Doss (7-12-21 to 1-21-17) from Memphis.

Montezuma Community News
Gayle Cox
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 4:15 pm
I do want to apologize to Addison Stanley for printing her birthday incorrectly. Please watch February birthdays for her correct birthday wish.

Governor's Volunteer Stars Awards to honor local girl
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 4:15 pm
Volunteers from 52 counties will be honored at the Ninth Annual Governor's Volunteer Stars Awards ceremony at the Franklin Marriot Cool Springs in Franklin on Feb. 12.

Safe drivers awarded by Postal Service
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 4:15 pm
Two postal service employees recently surpassed one million miles or 30 years service on the road without a preventable accident.

Attracting wildlife to small gardens
Carolyn Tomlin, Guest Writer
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 4:15 pm
If you are like many people who have down-sized to a smaller yard, you may wonder if wildlife will still be attracted to your garden.

UT Extension questions and answers: Chester County 4-H News and Events
Steve Rickman, UT Extension Agent
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 4:15 pm
Chester County 4-H was well represented recently at the Western Regional 4-H Hippology and Horse Bowl in Crockett County on Jan. 14.

Active living communities have healthier residents
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 4:00 pm

Residents living in active communities tend to experience higher levels of well-being than those who live in less active cities.

Dining with Diabetes event Feb. 21, 28 and March 7
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 4:00 pm

UT Extension in McNairy County will hold free classes for all diabetics, their family members or caretakers.

League of American Bicyclists coming Feb. 9
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 4:00 pm

Want to make bicycling a real transportation and recreation option for all people?

Accelerated Reader
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 4:15 pm
Congratulations to Cooper Thompson, a third-grader at East Chester.

CCJHS Students of the Week
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 4:15 pm
Chester County Junior High "Students of the Week" for the week of Jan. 23-27 include, from left: Allysa Davis, Makinsey Howell and Mason Davidson.

FBLA Regional Conference Competition
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 4:15 pm
Future Business Leaders of America students at Chester County High School took part Jan. 18 in Regional Conference Competition at Union University in Jackson, and brought home numerous awards.

East Chester Elementary News
Stacey Pruett
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 4:15 pm
We are excited for all the great things that are going on at East Chester this week!! Our Mystery Parent Involvement Tuesday night was a success!

Inside CCHS
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 4:15 pm
Several CCHS students were chosen to participate in UT Martin's Honor Band last weekend.

Jacks Creek Elementary School News
Becky Hartle
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 4:15 pm
It has been a great week here at Jacks Creek Elementary School!
Kindergarten had an awesome week learning about the letter "Pp" and the number 19.

West Chester Elementary News
Lisa Scott
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 4:15 pm
West Chester students are looking forward to a short week in Chester County this week.

Eaglettes make move in 14-AA district standings
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 4:15 pm
A pair of home victories last week moved the Chester County Eaglettes into a tie for second place in the District 14-AA girls' basketball district standings.

Courtwarming Royalty
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 4:15 pm
Chester County High School held its annual basketball homecoming Friday at Eagle Gym, calling the occasion the CCHS "Courtwarming."

Pipkin passes 2K
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 4:15 pm
Chester County's Paige Pipkin, right, receives a commemorative basketball from her coach and mother Lee Pipkin Dec. 24 at Eagle Gym.

Third quarter "blips" thwart Eagle victories
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 4:15 pm
Chester County had chances this week to make a move in the District 14-AA boys' basketball standings, facing a team winless in league play, and another they had taken to triple overtime earlier this month on the road.

Former CCHS coach elected to TSSAA Hall of Fame
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 4:15 pm
Former Chester County High School girls' basketball coach Marvin Williams has been elected to the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Hall of Fame.

Lady Lions dominate LaGrange, play at Stephens tonight
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 4:15 pm
The Freed-Hardeman University Lady Lion basketball team continued its undefeated streak Saturday, notching their 21st straight win with a 74-32 victory over Hannibal-LaGrange University on the road in Hannibal, Mo.

Bookin' for Library 5K set for Feb. 25
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 4:00 pm

The Bookin' It For the Library 5K race is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Chester County Library, 1012 East Main in Henderson.

