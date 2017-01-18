The browser you are using is outdated!

Screen Saver
Singing, preaching and remembrance, as well as noting of the historical accomplishments, were heard Sunday evening at Williams Auditorium at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration.

Two-vehicle accident

A two-vehicle accident just before noon Friday sent at least one person to an area medical facility.

Eagles work multiple overtimes to gain one victory, and respect

Chester County's boys' basketball team is quickly learning how to manage their game at the end of a close game.

Unusual flag honors sheriff's department
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 4:15 pm
Former resident Manuel Azevedo, right, of Foley, Ala., presented an unusual flag to the Chester County Sheriff's Department Friday.

Applications for package stores available Jan. 23
Mary Mount Dunbar, Staff Writer
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 4:15 pm

Henderson Board of Mayor and Aldermen met in regular session on Thursday, Jan. 12. The board heard from Chester County Librarian Nancy Canada in regards to expansion of the library.

Fire Marshal's Office works to fight winter fire threat
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 4:00 pm

The State Fire Marshal's Office (SFMO) urges Tennesseans to place special focus on home fire safety during what has traditionally been the most tragic week for fire-related incidents in the Volunteer State.

Alexander seeks expansion of Shiloh National Military Park
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 4:00 pm

U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) last week said that legislation he introduced to expand the boundary of Shiloh National Military Park to include three Civil War battlefields in Tennessee and Mississippi and designate Parker's Crossroads as an affiliated area of the National Park System will "honor our obligation as Americans to protect and preserve our heritage."

Topping the Tournament of Trees
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 4:15 pm
Businesses throughout Henderson decorated Christmas trees last month for the Tournament of Trees competition to benefit the Exchange Club - Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse.

Deanburg Community News
Carolyn Goff
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 4:15 pm
Well, here we are another week gone by! I hope you all had a blessed week. I have enjoyed seeing my grandson, Hunter since he has been home. He has so many friends though we only see him for little bits of time between friends.

Enville Community News
Jan Johnson
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 4:15 pm
Hello from Enville! I hope you all had a great week, I had a long weekend with the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, so Danny and I took a short trip, we went to Gatlinburg.

Henderson Community News
Gloria Holiday
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 4:15 pm
Greetings to the people of Chester County everywhere, for this is a new week and we only have one more full week left in January, so let us give thanks to the Lord for all He has done for us in this week.

Hickory Corner Community News
Dot Patterson
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 4:15 pm
Greetings from Hickory Corner! I hope that all of you are having a good week. My goodness, January is flying by.
We are having spring-like weather, much milder than normal for this time of year.

Jacks Creek Community News
Patsy Nobles Jones
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 4:15 pm
Buttercups sneak up to see weather close and personal. No problem - my buttercups bloom in snow. "Mother Nature" has her ways; God makes no mistakes, even with temps teasing bulbs and us from 30 to 70's. Remember 1-11-16 being 13 degrees?

Montezuma Community News
Gayle Cox
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 4:15 pm
A project is being worked on by Mrs. Pat Nobles Jones that requires names of ones with a birthday on Feb. 14. If you have a Valentine birthday let us know about it.

Great Smoky Mountains set new visitation record
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 4:15 pm
U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) last week praised employees and volunteers at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park for their work in welcoming a record 11,312,785 visitors to the park in 2016, the U.S. National Park Service Centennial.

Youth Town names Sheppard as Director of Advancement
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 4:15 pm
Youth Town has named Kellye Cash Sheppard as its new Director of Advancement. Sheppard, Miss America 1987 and community service advocate, began work this month.

C.O.P.E. (Circle of Perceived Empowerment)
"You will never amount to anything" (1)
Al Price, Special contributor
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 4:15 pm

(Editor's note: This is the first in a series of therapeutic presentations (originally) developed for Tennessee correctional facilities. Al Price has worked as an individual and group counselor and as program director for an acute care psychiatric unit of a hospital.)

Off The Shelf
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 4:15 pm
It is that time of year again! The library's annual 5K run-walk, Bookin' It for the Library, is scheduled for 9 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 25.

"Greater Tuna" coming to Black Box Theatre
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 4:00 pm

Freed-Hardeman University Theatre will open 2017 with a production of "Greater Tuna" Jan. 26-28 in the Black Box Theatre.

Safety Conference to provide answers to new OSHA regs
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 4:00 pm

Jackson State Community College will host the American Society of Safety Engineers' Safety & Workers' Compensation Conference from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 9 in the auditorium of the McWherter Building.

Storybook Date Night is benefit
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 4:00 pm

Couples are invited to celebrate an evening of love during Storybook Date Night 6 until 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at The Barn at Snider Farms in Denmark.

Chester County Junior High News
Ally Rogers
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 4:15 pm
We congratulate the following students for being nominated and chosen as Students of the Week: Katelynn Youdushock, Austin Vest and Tamera Hollingsworth.

East Chester Elementary News
Becky Welch
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 4:15 pm
We have been busy bees at East Chester since we came back from Christmas break. We enjoyed an extra day last week as we had a beautiful snow! What an unexpected treat!

Inside CCHS
Colton Cronin
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 4:15 pm
The CCHS HOSA Team had an excellent showing at the Lower West Tennessee HOSA Regional Conference at the University of Memphis last week.

Jacks Creek Community News
Becky Hartle
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 4:15 pm
We have had an incredible week here at Jacks Creek Elementary School and we would love to share with you the exciting things we have been learning about!

West Chester Elementary News
Lisa Scott
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 4:15 pm
West Chester is a busy place this week. There is lots of new learning going on, fun celebrations for the 100th day of school and our winter parent involvement.

WLJT Writers Contest accepting entries
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 4:00 pm

Children in grades Kindergarten through fifth grade across West Tennessee are invited to put their pens to paper and get creative.

Eagletttes mash Bolivar!
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 4:15 pm
Sydney Wilson and Paige Pipkin combined for 42 points, and Wilson completely dominated the rebounding stats, as the Chester County Eaglettes dominated Bolivar Central 68-43 Friday at Eagle Gym.

Junior season almost complete, tourney here next week
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 4:15 pm
Basketball season is rapidly drawing to a close at Chester County Junior High, and tournament play begins next week.

Waves take second in J'boro tourney
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 4:15 pm
West Tennessee Wave, a Henderson Club Volleyball team coached by Alex Britt and Sara Denton of the Freed-Hardeman University volleyball team, participated in the Icebreaker Tournament in Jonesboro, Ark., last weekend.

Eutectics?
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 4:15 pm

St. Louis College of Pharmacy is known as the Eutectics.

Lions dominate 'Tectics on the road in St. Louis
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 4:15 pm

The Freed-Hardeman University Lion basketball team picked up its 11th win of the season Thursday night as they cruised to a convincing 98-51 victory over St. Louis College of Pharmacy in St. Louis, Mo.

No. 1 Lady Lions cruise over Eutectics, 88-29
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 4:15 pm

The NAIA No. 1 ranked Freed-Hardeman University women's basketball team continued its undefeated streak Thursday, as they picked up a convincing 88-29 victory over St. Louis College of Pharmacy on the road in St. Louis, Mo.

Bookin' for Library 5K set for Feb. 25
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 4:00 pm

The Bookin' It For the Library 5K race is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Chester County Library, 1012 East Main in Henderson.

