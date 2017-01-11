The browser you are using is outdated!

LaTasha Ann Wright Phillips, 60, of Jacks Creek, passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, at her home. She was laid to rest at Unity Cemetery on Saturday. Raymond William Naylor, 95, of Henderson, passed away Sunday morning, Jan. 8, 2017, at his home in Henderson. A former Selmer Police Department lieutenant has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for accessing child pornography on a hidden website. Bobby Goode announced Jan. 4 that he has retired from his position as USDA Rural Development State Director effective Jan. 6. The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Birthday Celebration is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 at Williams Auditorium at Chester County Middle School, East Main St. in Henderson. Henderson Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, in the council chamber of Henderson City Hall. Happy birthday this week to: Ann Helton, Ruth Landers, Todd Julian and Melanie Morton on Jan. 12; and Ann Hankins on Jan. 17.
LaTasha Ann Wright Phillips, 60, of Jacks Creek, passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, at her home. She was laid to rest at Unity Cemetery on Saturday.
Raymond William Naylor, 95, of Henderson, passed away Sunday morning, Jan. 8, 2017, at his home in Henderson.
A former Selmer Police Department lieutenant has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for accessing child pornography on a hidden website.
Bobby Goode announced Jan. 4 that he has retired from his position as USDA Rural Development State Director effective Jan. 6.
The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Birthday Celebration is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 at Williams Auditorium at Chester County Middle School, East Main St. in Henderson.
Henderson Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, in the council chamber of Henderson City Hall.
The Ingleside-Pentagon Club met Thursday, Jan. 5, in the home of gracious Patsy Barber. Co-Hostess was Janis McCall.
Rejuvenate Weight Loss and Wellness Center is now officially open at 111 Front Street in Henderson after a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Chamber of the Commerce Jan. 3.
Hope everyone got off to a good start for 2017!
Hello from Enville! I hope everyone had a good week and enjoyed the first snow of 2017. I know the kids liked being out of school Friday.
Greetings to the people of Chester County, everywhere. For this is a new week, and I give thanks to the Lord for being with you in your home, on your job or wherever you find time to read the paper.
My goodness, we have a brand new year! 2017 has arrived, and I wonder what this year will bring. Will it be a good year or bad? Well, we know that God is in control, so no need to worry about the future.
That beautiful white stuff began arriving around 4 a.m., Friday, Jan. 6. Some places had one-to-three inches. It was lovely falling, and some snowflakes were large and fluffy, sort of like angels shaking feathers from heaven.
The Tennessee State Senate Tuesday elected Sen. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) as Tennessee's 87th Speaker of the Senate.
Seniors with December birthdays were recently celebrated at the Chester County Senior Center.
The University of Tennessee at Martin Parsons Center will celebrate its 10-year anniversary Jan. 17 with special guest speakers and a visit from the university's new chancellor, Dr. Keith Carver.
It is that time of year when darkness arrives early and cold weather out-stays its welcome. Instead of wishing for spring and early daffodils, thank God for a cozy house and warm fire.
The New Year is officially here and we hope you have started 2017 off with a positive attitude and the willingness to learn something new this year.
Boxing has long been a preferred way to stay in shape for many young health enthusiasts. But, boxing as a fulfilling workout may now be attracting older fitness buffs, says the Association of Mature American Citizens.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) Executive Director Lisa Weatherford in McNairy/Chester County announced that farmers and ranchers in Tennessee now can receive notifications from their FSA county office through text messages on their cell phone.
We congratulate the following students for being nominated and chosen as Students of the Week: Hayden Tucker, Carley Garrison and Bradley Taylor.
A BIG thank you goes out to the Freed-Hardeman University baseball team for coming last semester to talk about character, respect and sportsmanship. The students really love them and look forward to their visits.
Deadlines for college and financial aid applications for seniors are fast approaching! The deadline to file your FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) for the Tennessee Promise is Tuesday, Jan. 17.
It has been a great first week back, at Jacks Creek Elementary School!
Freed Hardeman University has released the names of students who made the President's List and the Dean's List for Fall 2016.
"Faith on View" has ranked Freed-Hardeman University in the top tier nationally of 200 Christian colleges in the United States by Coming in at No. 18 in the Best Value ranking, Freed-Hardeman is the only university associated with the churches of Christ to be listed in the top tier of small colleges as well as in the top tier of all colleges in best value.
The Tennessee Higher Education Commission selected the University of Tennessee at Martin as one of six institutions to receive funding through the 2016 Veteran Reconnect program in the fall of 2016.
The Freed-Hardeman University Lady Lion basketball team continued their undefeated streak Saturday, as they picked up their 16th win of the season with a 62-50 victory over William Woods University at the Brewer Sports Center.
The Junior Eaglettes of Chester County Junior High ripped Jackson Christian 43-30 Thursday in Henderson. Chester County had commanding leads of as many as 26 points in the second half.
Weather problems forced the postponement of two Chester County High School basketball dates last weekend, including a key district contest.
The Bookin' It For the Library 5K race is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Chester County Library, 1012 East Main in Henderson.
