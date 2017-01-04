Nancy Morris, left, knows Santa Claus very well, and also those who seek to portray the jolly old man. The Southwest Human Resource Agency (SWHRA) Head Start program is now accepting applications for 3- and 4-year-old children to attend Head Start classes. Chester County Board of Education will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5. Charles Cavaness, left, and Dwain Seaton each enjoy a hot bowl of stew on a cold night just before Christmas. H appiness depends upon your outlook on life - Find the good in all situations. Hello from Enville! Happy 2017 everyone, hope you all had a safe New Year's and had your hog jowl, black eyed peas. My mom always had it along with turnip greens, potatoes, cooked cabbage and cornbread. Greetings to the people of Chester County everywhere. It is good to be with you on this day. It is also another year that we can celebrate together, love one another, make up for lost time, tell someone that you care and give thanks to the Lord for another year. "Out with the old and in with the new." -- "You can't start the next chapter, if you keep reading the last." I hope that the New Year is starting out well for everyone and that if you are a goal setter you will be able to accomplish those throughout this next year. May peace and prosperity be with each of you. I hope you all had a wonderful Christmas. The weather was unusual but the cold is heading this way. Be prepared with all those sweaters and scarves stored up. One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident at approximately 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3. Mary Faye Stanfill celebrated her 101st birthday on Tuesday, Jan. 3. She celebrated with family and friends at Southern Oaks Assisted Living. Enjoy yourself; you will live longer, says the Association of Mature American Citizens. It seems that our children can stay glued to their cell phones for as long as the battery holds out. No more griping about having to answer your cell phone because the boss is calling, at least not in France, reports the Association of Mature American Citizens. With the New Year beginning, livestock producers have new federal rules to follow when feeding their animals. Freed-Hardeman University students enrolled in Principles of Biology, a freshman-level general education course, explored basic principles through food this fall. The project was dubbed SciFood. Two eighth grade REACH classes (extended learning) at Chester County Junior High School in December completed a unit on philanthropy. Nine Chester County students were among the approximately 100 graduates who received degrees Friday, Dec. 16, at Freed-Hardeman University. After a long, relaxing Winter Break, students returned to CCHS on Tuesday ready to start the second half of the school year. EAST CHESTER, JACKS CREEK, WEST CHESTER, MIDDLE SCHOOL, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 According to the Association of Mature American Citizens, it recently got so cold in Casper, Wyoming, that it stopped visitors from one of the frostiest spots in the world in their tracks. Martin Shkreli became the poster boy for greed when he bought the rights to an important drug last year and promptly hiked the price for the medication from $13 per tablet to $750. Thursday, January 7, 2016 The Freed-Hardeman University Lady Lion basketball team continued to live up to their No. 1 ranking Saturday, as they notched their 13th straight win with an 81-33 victory at Central Baptist College to continue their undefeated start to the season. The Chester County Eaglettes won their first encounter and came oh-so-close to winning the next contest last week in the Martin Lions Club Christmas basketball tournament. The Freed-Hardeman University Lion basketball team fell behind early and struggled to recover Saturday, as a hot shooting performance by Central Baptist sent the Lions home with their second straight loss following the holiday break.
No. 3 FHU Lions are 12-2 in AMC
The number three ranked Freed-Hardeman University Lion basketball team tied an FHU record Saturday night for number of three-pointers made in a game with 17 and they needed every one of them to slip past a tough Central Baptist of Arkansas, 98-83, to pick up their 12th win of the season and remain unbeaten in conference play.
