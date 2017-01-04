The browser you are using is outdated!

Screen Saver
First baby of 2017

After some 60 hours of labor, Lila Lou Cherry was welcomed into the world as the first baby of the year at 5:09 a.m. on New Years morning.

Year in Review

The year 2016 has ended. It contained memorable moments and tragedies for individuals and groups alike.

CCHS takes third at Hub Classic

Chester County improved on its win total of last season by taking third place last week in the Area Relief Ministries Hub Classic.

She knows Santa well
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 4:15 pm
She knows Santa well

Nancy Morris, left, knows Santa Claus very well, and also those who seek to portray the jolly old man.

SWHRA Head Start 2017 pre-registration is Jan. 10-12
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 4:00 pm

The Southwest Human Resource Agency (SWHRA) Head Start program is now accepting applications for 3- and 4-year-old children to attend Head Start classes.

Board of Education to meet Thursday
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 4:00 pm

Chester County Board of Education will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5.

Southern Chic hosts Men's Night
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 4:15 pm
Southern Chic hosts Men's Night

Charles Cavaness, left, and Dwain Seaton each enjoy a hot bowl of stew on a cold night just before Christmas.

Deanburg Community News
Carolyn Goff
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 4:15 pm
Deanburg Community News

H appiness depends upon your outlook on life - Find the good in all situations.

Enville Community News
Jan Johnson
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 4:15 pm
Enville Community News

Hello from Enville! Happy 2017 everyone, hope you all had a safe New Year's and had your hog jowl, black eyed peas. My mom always had it along with turnip greens, potatoes, cooked cabbage and cornbread.

Henderson Community News
Gloria Holiday
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 4:15 pm
Henderson Community News

Greetings to the people of Chester County everywhere. It is good to be with you on this day. It is also another year that we can celebrate together, love one another, make up for lost time, tell someone that you care and give thanks to the Lord for another year.

Jacks Creek Community News
Patsy Nobles Jones
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 4:15 pm
Jacks Creek Community News

"Out with the old and in with the new." -- "You can't start the next chapter, if you keep reading the last."

Montezuma Community News
Gayle Cox
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 4:15 pm
Montezuma Community News

I hope that the New Year is starting out well for everyone and that if you are a goal setter you will be able to accomplish those throughout this next year. May peace and prosperity be with each of you.

New Friendship & Glendale Community News
Vickie Ellis
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 4:15 pm
New Friendship & Glendale Community News

I hope you all had a wonderful Christmas. The weather was unusual but the cold is heading this way. Be prepared with all those sweaters and scarves stored up.

One injured at White and 45
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 4:15 pm
One injured at White and 45

One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident at approximately 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Stanfill celebrates 101st birthday
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 4:15 pm
Stanfill celebrates 101st birthday

Mary Faye Stanfill celebrated her 101st birthday on Tuesday, Jan. 3. She celebrated with family and friends at Southern Oaks Assisted Living.

Enjoy yourself; it is later than you think
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 4:00 pm

Enjoy yourself; you will live longer, says the Association of Mature American Citizens.

More power to you
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 4:00 pm

It seems that our children can stay glued to their cell phones for as long as the battery holds out.

New French law outlaws 'electronic leashes'
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 4:00 pm

No more griping about having to answer your cell phone because the boss is calling, at least not in France, reports the Association of Mature American Citizens.

New livestock feed rule in effect
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 4:00 pm

With the New Year beginning, livestock producers have new federal rules to follow when feeding their animals.

FHU students explore biology through food
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 4:15 pm
FHU students explore biology through food

Freed-Hardeman University students enrolled in Principles of Biology, a freshman-level general education course, explored basic principles through food this fall. The project was dubbed SciFood.

REACH classes complete philanthropy project
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 4:15 pm
REACH classes complete philanthropy project

Two eighth grade REACH classes (extended learning) at Chester County Junior High School in December completed a unit on philanthropy.

FHU awards degrees to Chester County students
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 4:15 pm

Nine Chester County students were among the approximately 100 graduates who received degrees Friday, Dec. 16, at Freed-Hardeman University.

Inside CCHS
Colton Cronin
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 4:15 pm
Inside CCHS

After a long, relaxing Winter Break, students returned to CCHS on Tuesday ready to start the second half of the school year.

School Menus
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 4:15 pm
School Menus

EAST CHESTER, JACKS CREEK, WEST CHESTER, MIDDLE SCHOOL,
JUNIOR HIGH MENUS

Monday, Jan. 9, 2017
Fish scroodles or
Hotdog/ bun or
Ez jammers (albies)

Baby, it's cold outside
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 4:00 pm

According to the Association of Mature American Citizens, it recently got so cold in Casper, Wyoming, that it stopped visitors from one of the frostiest spots in the world in their tracks.

Kids against greed
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 4:00 pm

Martin Shkreli became the poster boy for greed when he bought the rights to an important drug last year and promptly hiked the price for the medication from $13 per tablet to $750.

Year in Review - Sports
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 4:15 pm
Year in Review - Sports

Thursday, January 7, 2016

No. 3 FHU Lions are 12-2 in AMC
The number three ranked Freed-Hardeman University Lion basketball team tied an FHU record Saturday night for number of three-pointers made in a game with 17 and they needed every one of them to slip past a tough Central Baptist of Arkansas, 98-83, to pick up their 12th win of the season and remain unbeaten in conference play.

Dominant Ladies are 13-0
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 4:00 pm

The Freed-Hardeman University Lady Lion basketball team continued to live up to their No. 1 ranking Saturday, as they notched their 13th straight win with an 81-33 victory at Central Baptist College to continue their undefeated start to the season.

Eaglettes take fourth at Martin tourney
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 4:00 pm

The Chester County Eaglettes won their first encounter and came oh-so-close to winning the next contest last week in the Martin Lions Club Christmas basketball tournament.

Lions drop second straight AMC contest
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 4:00 pm

The Freed-Hardeman University Lion basketball team fell behind early and struggled to recover Saturday, as a hot shooting performance by Central Baptist sent the Lions home with their second straight loss following the holiday break.

