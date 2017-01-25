The browser you are using is outdated!

Screen Saver
Manhunt for kidnapper ends in Henderson

Local authorities became involved in a manhunt Monday evening after Patrick Lamar Moore allegedly kidnapped his wife by locking her in the trunk and fleeing from Madison County into Chester County.

Early morning house fire claims one life, possibly a second

A house fire at approximately 5 a.m. Tuesday at 420 Patterson Lane has claimed at least one life.

Driver escapes fiery crash

The driver of this pickup managed to escape the blazes without injury following the mishap Saturday evening.

Mallory scores 34, gets ninth 2D to down MO-B

The Freed-Hardeman University Lady Lion basketball team continued its undefeated streak Monday, cruising to an 85-52 victory over Missouri Baptist University for their 20th win of the season.

Local News
Repairs from Solid Waste Department fire nearing completion
Mary Mount Dunbar, Staff Writer
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 4:15 pm

Chester County Commission met in regular session on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

more
School board to review superintendent's contract
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 4:00 pm

Chester County Board of Education will meet in a special called session at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, in the meeting room of the Board of Education offices.

more
FHU Lectureship to examine "Identity in Crisis"
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 4:00 pm

The 81st Annual Bible Lectureship at Freed-Hardeman University, Feb. 5-9, will study the book of Daniel and his vision for the future.

more
December unemployment rate drops from 2015
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 4:00 pm

Tennessee Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Burns Phillips announced today the Tennessee preliminary unemployment rate for December was 4.9 percent, increasing from the revised November rate of 4.8 percent.

more
Police caution residents of automobile burglaries
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 4:00 pm

The City of Henderson has recently experienced multiple auto burglaries.

more
Library receives tech grant
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 4:00 pm

The Chester County Library is among 114 public libraries across the state to receive technology grants from Tennessee State Library and Archives.

more
Future Marketers plan Special Needs Beauty Pageant
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 4:00 pm

Freed-Hardeman University's Society of Future Marketers will present the fifth annual Daughters of Job Pageant at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.

more
Community News
River Arts Village lures creative minds to Tennessee refuge
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 4:15 pm
River Arts Village lures creative minds to Tennessee refuge

The Tennessee River Art Village, located midway between Memphis and Nashville, once served as a Pentecostal campground for local church groups. Now it serves as a Mecca for artists seeking a creative and supportive environment; one where in every direction the line between reality and fantasy is crossed with the sweeps of brushes, in a peaceful environment above the banks of the Tennessee River.

more
Deanburg Community News
Carolyn Goff
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 4:15 pm
Deanburg Community News

Well, we have a newly elected president of these United States, elected by the people and for the people; but a lot of people won't accept it. I just pray that our country can come together and rejoice that we have such good leadership and a put aside our differences.

more
Enville Community News
Jan Johnson
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 4:15 pm
Enville Community News

Hello from Enville! I hope everyone had a wonderful week, weather-wise it was nice. Saturday was gorgeous with warm temps. We really enjoyed being outside and working around the house.

more
Henderson Community News
Gloria Holiday
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 4:15 pm
Henderson Community News

Hello to my family and friends. It is good to be with you on another day. I hope each and every one of you had a wonderful blessed week. Can you believe we only have six more days left in this month?

more
Jacks Creek Community News
Patsy Nobles Jones
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 4:15 pm
Jacks Creek Community News

"There are far, far better things ahead than any we leave behind." - C.S. Lewis. Our community expresses sympathy to families of Mary Ruth Smith (11-12-29 to 1-17-17); Maxine Gee Smallwood (9-11-26 to 1-17-17); Gary Holmes (3-21-47 to 1-20-17) was from the Class of '65 and beloved brother of Judy Cranford; and Glenn Sauls (4-5-27 to 1-20-17) was formerly from Pinson.

more
Montezuma Community News
Gayle Cox
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 4:15 pm
Montezuma Community News

Montezuma sends out congratulations to John Cody and Bethany Moore on the birth of their son, John Clyde Moore on Friday, Jan. 20.

more
New Friendship & Glendale Community News
Vickie Ellis
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 4:15 pm
New Friendship & Glendale Community News

As I write, it is Saturday, Jan. 21. I hope you have all had a good week.
It has been a gloomy week, but now the sun is out today with temperatures expected to be around 70 degrees.

more
Lifestyle
Henderson siblings attend inauguration
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 4:15 pm
Henderson siblings attend inauguration

Mary Emilee Lussier and Jonathan Lussier were among thousands in Washington D.C. last Friday for the presidential inauguration.

more
Thurmond-Ross to wed
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 4:15 pm
Thurmond-Ross to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Thurmond, of Frog Jump, would like to announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter, Emily Lauren Thurmond, of Frog Jump, to Taylor Leo Ross of Henderson, son of Greg Ross of Enville.

more
Advanced Master Beef Producer Class is scheduled at UT Extension
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 4:15 pm
Advanced Master Beef Producer Class is scheduled at UT Extension

An Advanced Master Beef Producer Class is scheduled during Feb-ruary at the UT Exten-sion office, 126 Crook Ave., in Henderson.

more
Adult Learning Center hosting new student orientation
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 4:00 pm

Start the New Year off right - earn your High School Diploma. The Chester County Adult Learning Center is hosting a New Student Orientation from 9 a.m. - noon Thursday, Jan. 26 and Friday, Feb. 3.

more
Annual JEWEL Awards are Feb. 24 at Oman Arena
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 4:00 pm

The Jackson Madison County African-American Chamber of Commerce (JMCAACC) will present its 16th Annual JEWEL Awards Banquet featuring The Bar-Kays at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Oman Arena.

more
Lottery celebrates 13 years, more than $4 billion for education
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 4:00 pm

The Tennessee Education Lottery marked its 13th anniversary last week, with the announcement that it has surpassed the $4 billion mark for dollars raised for education.

more
Public input sought by TVA
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 4:00 pm

The Tennessee Valley Authority is seeking public input on an environmental review of various vegetation management practices along its transmission line rights of way.

more
Education
HOSA Regional participants
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 4:15 pm
HOSA Regional participants

Health Occupations Society of America (HOSA) regional competition took place Jan. 10 at the University of Memphis.

more
Middle School honors students and employees
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 4:15 pm
Middle School honors students and employees

Congratulations to Mrs. Melissa Judd, for being Middle School Teacher of the Month. Mrs. Judd is one of the most genuine people you will ever know.

more
Chester County Junior High News
Ally Rogers
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 4:15 pm
Chester County Junior High News

We congratulate the following students for being nominated and chosen as Students of the Week: Monica Simpson, Ryan Bailey and Haley Benfield.

more
Inside CCHS
Colton Cronin
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 4:15 pm
Inside CCHS

Recently several books were purchased and added to the CCHS library in celebration and memory of Brie Rowland's 14th birthday. These books reflect Brie's passions for God, basketball, reading and cooking.

more
Jacks Creek Elementary News
Becky Hartle
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 4:15 pm
Jacks Creek Elementary News

It has been another beautiful week of learning here at Jacks Creek Elementary School!
In kindergarten we celebrated being 100 days smarter on our 100th day of school!!!

more
West Chester Elementary News
Lisa Scott
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 4:15 pm
West Chester Elementary News

West Chester has had a wonderful and busy week. Our kindergarteners have celebrated the 100th day of school, our school had a fabulous parent involvement meeting, and lots of learning took place.

more
Sports
Lions win three straight, return to second in AMC
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 4:15 pm
Lions win three straight, return to second in AMC

The Freed-Hardeman University Lion basketball team had plenty of hot shooting to go around Monday, as three players reached double digits in an 88-79 victory over Missouri Baptist University on the road in St. Louis, Mo.

more
CC comes down from previous high
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 4:15 pm
CC comes down from previous high

Chester County was playing arguably its best basketball of the season just 13 days ago, a two-game stretch that including one district victory and a three-overtime loss on the road to the district favorite.

more
Up and down Eaglettes down this week
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 4:15 pm
Up and down Eaglettes down this week

Chester County seems to have all the elements for a very good girls' basketball team. Outside shooting, good defense, solid post play, good ball handlers ... on and on.

more
Basketball Homecoming Friday at Eagle Gym
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 4:00 pm

Chester County High School will hold its annual Basketball Homecoming Friday night at Eagle Gym.

more
Bookin' for the Library 5K race set for Feb. 25
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 4:00 pm

The Bookin' It For the Library 5K race is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Chester County Library, 1012 East Main in Henderson.

more
FHU sets cancer fundraiser in memory of Parnell
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 4:00 pm

Freed-Hardeman University basketball has set two dates in its basketball schedule to honor former men's basketball assistant coach Ryan Parnell who died recently after a battle with cancer.

more

Featured Print Ads

45 Auto Mart
Lofton Chevrolet

Most Viewed

Most Commented

Weekly Poll

Community Events

Powered by Bondware
News Publishing Software

The browser you are using is outdated!

You may not be getting all you can out of your browsing experience
and may be open to security risks!

Consider upgrading to the latest version of your browser or choose on below: