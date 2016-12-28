The browser you are using is outdated!

Screen Saver
Year in Review

The year 2016 is about to come to an end. It contained memorable moments and tragedies for individuals and groups alike. Elections came and went.

Feeding the hungry for the holidays

Second Harvest Food Bank distributed 196 of boxes of food last Wednesday, Dec. 21. Second Harvest offers food free to anyone in the county who believes they need it, as long as they show proof of Chester County residency.

Chester County Junior High Girls' Basketball Team

Front row from left: Natalie Croom, Grace Compton, Sofie Hueter, Alina Greene, Madison Hopper and Payton Rhodes

Local News
Clayton, others, receive Governor's Arts Awards
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 4:15 pm

Tennessee Governor and First Lady Bill and Crissy Haslam have announced 10 recipients who represent the best in arts and culture in Tennessee to be presented with a 2017 Governor's Arts Award, Tennessee's highest honor in the arts.

more
County, City offices closed on Jan. 2
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 4:00 pm

All Chester County government offices will be closed on Jan. 2, 2017, in observance of the New Years holiday.

more
Independent announces closed for New Years
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 4:00 pm

The offices of the Chester County Independent will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in honor of the New Year.

more
Community News
2016 Obits in Chester County Independent
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 4:15 pm
2016 Obits in Chester County Independent

On The Wings of a Dove
2016 Obits in
Chester County Independent

more
Deanburg Community News
Carolyn Goff
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 4:15 pm
Deanburg Community News

One more year is behind us! Seems like only yesterday that we were thinking about the new millennium coming in, and here we are at 2017. A lot has happened in that 16 years.

more
Enville Community News
Jan Johnson
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 4:15 pm
Enville Community News

Hello from Enville, I hope everyone had a wonderful Christmas! We really enjoyed having our family spending the night and Santa coming to NeNe and Papaw's house. I love seeing their faces when they see what he brought for them.

more
Jacks Creek Community News
Patsy Nobles Jones
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 4:15 pm
Jacks Creek Community News

Death does not wait for holidays to pass, does it? Through Dec. 22 we have had 221 reported obits in our paper. Sadly our communities express sympathy to families of Bonnie Davis, Zetta Dickey, Jane Crowe, Troy Graham and Virginia McAdams Enoch.

more
Montezuma Community News
Gayle Cox
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 4:15 pm
Montezuma Community News

This is the time that most everyone will reflect on what has happened during this past year and look to setting some goals for the upcoming year.

more
New Friendship & Glendale Community News
Vickie Ellis
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 4:15 pm
New Friendship & Glendale Community News

As I write this it is Dec. 23, two days from the BIG day, Christmas. I hope everyone had a wonderful Christmas and enjoys every minute with friends and family.

more
Only Yesterday
Hwy 100, Fireworks, Tips
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 4:00 pm
Only YesterdayHwy 100, Fireworks, Tips

With rabies quarantines already posted in Decatur and Henderson Counties, for the first time in 15 years the people in our county and the livestock they own, are in danger of being exposed to the dread disease, rabies.

more
Lifestyle
FHU photography students gave free photo sessions
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 4:15 pm
FHU photography students gave free photo sessions

Freed-Hardeman University photography students participated in a global effort by photographers to give a great photo to those who may have never had an opportunity for a photo session.

more
New Year's Resolutions for 2017
Carolyn Tomlin, Guest Writer
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 4:15 pm
New Year's Resolutions for 2017

You have heard the old adage, "Resolutions are meant to be broken." In fact, recent data from the AARP Magazine shows that 29 percent who make a resolution forget it in a few weeks, half quit in three months. Only 46 percent succeed long term.

more
A pot of gold
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 4:00 pm

It happened curbside in New York City's Diamond District where retail and wholesale jewelers ply their trade.

more
Census Field Rep positions are available
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 4:00 pm

Field Representative positions are available in this area. To learn more about U.S. Census Bureau employment opportunities, or to apply, go to the Chester County Library from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4.

more
Chester County Retired Teachers met Dec. 7
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 4:00 pm

On Wednesday, Dec. 7, members of the Chester Country Retired Teachers Association were luncheon guests of Freed-Hardeman University at the ARC building on the beautiful FHU campus.

more
Holiday activities may increase your risk for flu
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 4:00 pm

It is that time of year. As many are mingling with large numbers of people while shopping, attending parties, participating in religious celebrations or traveling, the risk for encountering someone infected with influenza increases.

more
SWHRA Head Start 2017 pre-registration is Jan. 10-12
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 4:00 pm

The Southwest Human Resource Agency (SWHRA) Head Start program is now accepting applications for 3- and 4-year-old children to attend Head Start classes. Head Start serves children the year before they are eligible to attend kindergarten.

more
Education
School Menus
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 4:00 pm
School Menus

EAST CHESTER, JACKS CREEK, WEST CHESTER, MIDDLE SCHOOL,
JUNIOR HIGH MENUS

Monday, Jan. 2, 2017
Staff development day
Students dismissed

more
Union announces Fall Dean's List
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 4:00 pm

Two hundred fifty-four students have been named to the Union University Dean's List for the fall 2016 semester.

more
Union announces fall graduates
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 4:00 pm

Two hundred ninety seven persons graduated from Union University Saturday, Dec. 17, at West Jackson Baptist Church during fall commencement services of the 192nd graduating class.

more
Union announces President's List
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 4:00 pm

Three hundred twenty-two students have been named to the Union University President's List for the fall 2016 semester.

more
Sports
District, conference games ahead
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 4:00 pm

Local basketball teams return to action tonight, Thursday, with conference and district contests in full swing for the remainder of the season.

more

Featured Print Ads

45 Auto Mart
Lofton Chevrolet
Lonnie Cobb Ford

Most Viewed

Most Commented

Weekly Poll

Community Events

Powered by Bondware
News Publishing Software

The browser you are using is outdated!

You may not be getting all you can out of your browsing experience
and may be open to security risks!

Consider upgrading to the latest version of your browser or choose on below: