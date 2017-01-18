The browser you are using is outdated!

Former resident Manuel Azevedo, right, of Foley, Ala., presented an unusual flag to the Chester County Sheriff's Department Friday. Henderson Board of Mayor and Aldermen met in regular session on Thursday, Jan. 12. The board heard from Chester County Librarian Nancy Canada in regards to expansion of the library. The State Fire Marshal's Office (SFMO) urges Tennesseans to place special focus on home fire safety during what has traditionally been the most tragic week for fire-related incidents in the Volunteer State. U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) last week said that legislation he introduced to expand the boundary of Shiloh National Military Park to include three Civil War battlefields in Tennessee and Mississippi and designate Parker's Crossroads as an affiliated area of the National Park System will "honor our obligation as Americans to protect and preserve our heritage." We are having spring-like weather, much milder than normal for this time of year.
Former resident Manuel Azevedo, right, of Foley, Ala., presented an unusual flag to the Chester County Sheriff's Department Friday.
Henderson Board of Mayor and Aldermen met in regular session on Thursday, Jan. 12. The board heard from Chester County Librarian Nancy Canada in regards to expansion of the library.
The State Fire Marshal's Office (SFMO) urges Tennesseans to place special focus on home fire safety during what has traditionally been the most tragic week for fire-related incidents in the Volunteer State.
U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) last week said that legislation he introduced to expand the boundary of Shiloh National Military Park to include three Civil War battlefields in Tennessee and Mississippi and designate Parker's Crossroads as an affiliated area of the National Park System will "honor our obligation as Americans to protect and preserve our heritage."
Businesses throughout Henderson decorated Christmas trees last month for the Tournament of Trees competition to benefit the Exchange Club - Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse.
Well, here we are another week gone by! I hope you all had a blessed week. I have enjoyed seeing my grandson, Hunter since he has been home. He has so many friends though we only see him for little bits of time between friends.
Hello from Enville! I hope you all had a great week, I had a long weekend with the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, so Danny and I took a short trip, we went to Gatlinburg.
Greetings to the people of Chester County everywhere, for this is a new week and we only have one more full week left in January, so let us give thanks to the Lord for all He has done for us in this week.
Greetings from Hickory Corner! I hope that all of you are having a good week. My goodness, January is flying by.
Buttercups sneak up to see weather close and personal. No problem - my buttercups bloom in snow. "Mother Nature" has her ways; God makes no mistakes, even with temps teasing bulbs and us from 30 to 70's. Remember 1-11-16 being 13 degrees?
A project is being worked on by Mrs. Pat Nobles Jones that requires names of ones with a birthday on Feb. 14. If you have a Valentine birthday let us know about it.
U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) last week praised employees and volunteers at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park for their work in welcoming a record 11,312,785 visitors to the park in 2016, the U.S. National Park Service Centennial.
Youth Town has named Kellye Cash Sheppard as its new Director of Advancement. Sheppard, Miss America 1987 and community service advocate, began work this month.
(Editor's note: This is the first in a series of therapeutic presentations (originally) developed for Tennessee correctional facilities. Al Price has worked as an individual and group counselor and as program director for an acute care psychiatric unit of a hospital.)
It is that time of year again! The library's annual 5K run-walk, Bookin' It for the Library, is scheduled for 9 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 25.
Freed-Hardeman University Theatre will open 2017 with a production of "Greater Tuna" Jan. 26-28 in the Black Box Theatre.
Jackson State Community College will host the American Society of Safety Engineers' Safety & Workers' Compensation Conference from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 9 in the auditorium of the McWherter Building.
Couples are invited to celebrate an evening of love during Storybook Date Night 6 until 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at The Barn at Snider Farms in Denmark.
We congratulate the following students for being nominated and chosen as Students of the Week: Katelynn Youdushock, Austin Vest and Tamera Hollingsworth.
We have been busy bees at East Chester since we came back from Christmas break. We enjoyed an extra day last week as we had a beautiful snow! What an unexpected treat!
The CCHS HOSA Team had an excellent showing at the Lower West Tennessee HOSA Regional Conference at the University of Memphis last week.
We have had an incredible week here at Jacks Creek Elementary School and we would love to share with you the exciting things we have been learning about!
West Chester is a busy place this week. There is lots of new learning going on, fun celebrations for the 100th day of school and our winter parent involvement.
Children in grades Kindergarten through fifth grade across West Tennessee are invited to put their pens to paper and get creative.
Sydney Wilson and Paige Pipkin combined for 42 points, and Wilson completely dominated the rebounding stats, as the Chester County Eaglettes dominated Bolivar Central 68-43 Friday at Eagle Gym.
Basketball season is rapidly drawing to a close at Chester County Junior High, and tournament play begins next week.
West Tennessee Wave, a Henderson Club Volleyball team coached by Alex Britt and Sara Denton of the Freed-Hardeman University volleyball team, participated in the Icebreaker Tournament in Jonesboro, Ark., last weekend.
St. Louis College of Pharmacy is known as the Eutectics.
The Freed-Hardeman University Lion basketball team picked up its 11th win of the season Thursday night as they cruised to a convincing 98-51 victory over St. Louis College of Pharmacy in St. Louis, Mo.
The NAIA No. 1 ranked Freed-Hardeman University women's basketball team continued its undefeated streak Thursday, as they picked up a convincing 88-29 victory over St. Louis College of Pharmacy on the road in St. Louis, Mo.
The Bookin' It For the Library 5K race is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Chester County Library, 1012 East Main in Henderson.
