The browser you are using is outdated!

Chester County Commission met in regular session on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Chester County Board of Education will meet in a special called session at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, in the meeting room of the Board of Education offices. The 81st Annual Bible Lectureship at Freed-Hardeman University, Feb. 5-9, will study the book of Daniel and his vision for the future. Tennessee Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Burns Phillips announced today the Tennessee preliminary unemployment rate for December was 4.9 percent, increasing from the revised November rate of 4.8 percent. The City of Henderson has recently experienced multiple auto burglaries. The Chester County Library is among 114 public libraries across the state to receive technology grants from Tennessee State Library and Archives. Freed-Hardeman University's Society of Future Marketers will present the fifth annual Daughters of Job Pageant at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. The Tennessee River Art Village, located midway between Memphis and Nashville, once served as a Pentecostal campground for local church groups. Now it serves as a Mecca for artists seeking a creative and supportive environment; one where in every direction the line between reality and fantasy is crossed with the sweeps of brushes, in a peaceful environment above the banks of the Tennessee River. Well, we have a newly elected president of these United States, elected by the people and for the people; but a lot of people won't accept it. I just pray that our country can come together and rejoice that we have such good leadership and a put aside our differences. Can you believe we only have six more days left in this month? "There are far, far better things ahead than any we leave behind." - C.S. Lewis. Our community expresses sympathy to families of Mary Ruth Smith (11-12-29 to 1-17-17); Maxine Gee Smallwood (9-11-26 to 1-17-17); Gary Holmes (3-21-47 to 1-20-17) was from the Class of '65 and beloved brother of Judy Cranford; and Glenn Sauls (4-5-27 to 1-20-17) was formerly from Pinson. Montezuma sends out congratulations to John Cody and Bethany Moore on the birth of their son, John Clyde Moore on Friday, Jan. 20. As I write, it is Saturday, Jan. 21. I hope you have all had a good week. Mary Emilee Lussier and Jonathan Lussier were among thousands in Washington D.C. last Friday for the presidential inauguration. Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Thurmond, of Frog Jump, would like to announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter, Emily Lauren Thurmond, of Frog Jump, to Taylor Leo Ross of Henderson, son of Greg Ross of Enville. An Advanced Master Beef Producer Class is scheduled during Feb-ruary at the UT Exten-sion office, 126 Crook Ave., in Henderson. Start the New Year off right - earn your High School Diploma. The Chester County Adult Learning Center is hosting a New Student Orientation from 9 a.m. - noon Thursday, Jan. 26 and Friday, Feb. 3. The Jackson Madison County African-American Chamber of Commerce (JMCAACC) will present its 16th Annual JEWEL Awards Banquet featuring The Bar-Kays at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Oman Arena. The Tennessee Education Lottery marked its 13th anniversary last week, with the announcement that it has surpassed the $4 billion mark for dollars raised for education. The Tennessee Valley Authority is seeking public input on an environmental review of various vegetation management practices along its transmission line rights of way. Health Occupations Society of America (HOSA) regional competition took place Jan. 10 at the University of Memphis. Congratulations to Mrs. Melissa Judd, for being Middle School Teacher of the Month. Mrs. Judd is one of the most genuine people you will ever know. We congratulate the following students for being nominated and chosen as Students of the Week: Monica Simpson, Ryan Bailey and Haley Benfield. Recently several books were purchased and added to the CCHS library in celebration and memory of Brie Rowland's 14th birthday. These books reflect Brie's passions for God, basketball, reading and cooking. It has been another beautiful week of learning here at Jacks Creek Elementary School! West Chester has had a wonderful and busy week. Our kindergarteners have celebrated the 100th day of school, our school had a fabulous parent involvement meeting, and lots of learning took place. The Freed-Hardeman University Lion basketball team had plenty of hot shooting to go around Monday, as three players reached double digits in an 88-79 victory over Missouri Baptist University on the road in St. Louis, Mo. Chester County was playing arguably its best basketball of the season just 13 days ago, a two-game stretch that including one district victory and a three-overtime loss on the road to the district favorite. Chester County seems to have all the elements for a very good girls' basketball team. Outside shooting, good defense, solid post play, good ball handlers ... on and on. Chester County High School will hold its annual Basketball Homecoming Friday night at Eagle Gym. The Bookin' It For the Library 5K race is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Chester County Library, 1012 East Main in Henderson. Freed-Hardeman University basketball has set two dates in its basketball schedule to honor former men's basketball assistant coach Ryan Parnell who died recently after a battle with cancer.


