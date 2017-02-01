The browser you are using is outdated!

They are coming! Visitors to Henderson will start arriving this weekend in anticipation of Freed-Hardeman University's 81st Annual Bible Lectureship. Six men incarcerated at the Chester County Jail recently graduated from the Southwest Human Resource Agency program entitled Inside Out Dad. The Marine Corps League presented Toys For Tots Mid-South Assistant Coordinator Nikki Williams with a $5,500 check at their meeting Jan. 22. The Chester County High School Alumni Association is hosting a chili supper fundraiser Friday, Feb. 3 at the CCHS cafeteria. Parent-Teacher conferences are scheduled from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2 and from 9 a.m. until noon on Friday, Feb. 3 for all Chester County Schools, PreK through 12th grade. Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam last week announced legislation to increase broadband access to Tennessee's unserved citizens. Noah's Ark Preschool's community helper for January was the United States Post Office. Ground Hog Day is Thursday, Feb. 2. Hello from Enville! I hope you all had a great week. Hello to my family and friends. It is good to be with you on another day and a new month. I hope each and every one of you had a wonderful blessed week. Greetings from Hickory Corner! "Love, like death, changes everything." Our community expresses sympathy to three families: Dorothy Jeanette Berzett (5-13-22 to 1-23-17) with burial at Burwood in Williamson County; Jo Ann Mitchell Lott Malone (1-3-39 to 1-27-17) sister of Kay Tignor (Henderson), Mildred Hatchett (Lexington), Ruth Brown (Bartlett) and Glen Mitchell (Cordova); and Eula Louise Holmes Doss (7-12-21 to 1-21-17) from Memphis. I do want to apologize to Addison Stanley for printing her birthday incorrectly. Please watch February birthdays for her correct birthday wish. Volunteers from 52 counties will be honored at the Ninth Annual Governor's Volunteer Stars Awards ceremony at the Franklin Marriot Cool Springs in Franklin on Feb. 12. Two postal service employees recently surpassed one million miles or 30 years service on the road without a preventable accident. If you are like many people who have down-sized to a smaller yard, you may wonder if wildlife will still be attracted to your garden. Chester County 4-H was well represented recently at the Western Regional 4-H Hippology and Horse Bowl in Crockett County on Jan. 14. Residents living in active communities tend to experience higher levels of well-being than those who live in less active cities. UT Extension in McNairy County will hold free classes for all diabetics, their family members or caretakers. Want to make bicycling a real transportation and recreation option for all people? Congratulations to Cooper Thompson, a third-grader at East Chester. Chester County Junior High "Students of the Week" for the week of Jan. 23-27 include, from left: Allysa Davis, Makinsey Howell and Mason Davidson. Future Business Leaders of America students at Chester County High School took part Jan. 18 in Regional Conference Competition at Union University in Jackson, and brought home numerous awards. We are excited for all the great things that are going on at East Chester this week!! Our Mystery Parent Involvement Tuesday night was a success! Several CCHS students were chosen to participate in UT Martin's Honor Band last weekend. It has been a great week here at Jacks Creek Elementary School! West Chester students are looking forward to a short week in Chester County this week. A pair of home victories last week moved the Chester County Eaglettes into a tie for second place in the District 14-AA girls' basketball district standings. Chester County High School held its annual basketball homecoming Friday at Eagle Gym, calling the occasion the CCHS "Courtwarming." Chester County's Paige Pipkin, right, receives a commemorative basketball from her coach and mother Lee Pipkin Dec. 24 at Eagle Gym. Chester County had chances this week to make a move in the District 14-AA boys' basketball standings, facing a team winless in league play, and another they had taken to triple overtime earlier this month on the road. Former Chester County High School girls' basketball coach Marvin Williams has been elected to the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Hall of Fame. The Freed-Hardeman University Lady Lion basketball team continued its undefeated streak Saturday, notching their 21st straight win with a 74-32 victory over Hannibal-LaGrange University on the road in Hannibal, Mo. The Bookin' It For the Library 5K race is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Chester County Library, 1012 East Main in Henderson.
Please remember our sick in your prayers: Deborah Moody, Nella Rush, Kristen Carlton Jones, Bill and Lorene Overway, Imogene Hearn, Gary Hyatt and James Melton.
By the time you read this January 2017 will be history. I wonder ... where did it go?
The Valentine's party at the center will be Feb. 11, beginning at 5 p.m. with a potluck meal.
Kindergarten had an awesome week learning about the letter "Pp" and the number 19.
They are coming! Visitors to Henderson will start arriving this weekend in anticipation of Freed-Hardeman University's 81st Annual Bible Lectureship.
Six men incarcerated at the Chester County Jail recently graduated from the Southwest Human Resource Agency program entitled Inside Out Dad.
The Marine Corps League presented Toys For Tots Mid-South Assistant Coordinator Nikki Williams with a $5,500 check at their meeting Jan. 22.
The Chester County High School Alumni Association is hosting a chili supper fundraiser Friday, Feb. 3 at the CCHS cafeteria.
Parent-Teacher conferences are scheduled from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2 and from 9 a.m. until noon on Friday, Feb. 3 for all Chester County Schools, PreK through 12th grade.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam last week announced legislation to increase broadband access to Tennessee's unserved citizens.
Noah's Ark Preschool's community helper for January was the United States Post Office.
Ground Hog Day is Thursday, Feb. 2.
Hello from Enville! I hope you all had a great week.
Hello to my family and friends. It is good to be with you on another day and a new month. I hope each and every one of you had a wonderful blessed week.
Greetings from Hickory Corner!
"Love, like death, changes everything." Our community expresses sympathy to three families: Dorothy Jeanette Berzett (5-13-22 to 1-23-17) with burial at Burwood in Williamson County; Jo Ann Mitchell Lott Malone (1-3-39 to 1-27-17) sister of Kay Tignor (Henderson), Mildred Hatchett (Lexington), Ruth Brown (Bartlett) and Glen Mitchell (Cordova); and Eula Louise Holmes Doss (7-12-21 to 1-21-17) from Memphis.
I do want to apologize to Addison Stanley for printing her birthday incorrectly. Please watch February birthdays for her correct birthday wish.
Volunteers from 52 counties will be honored at the Ninth Annual Governor's Volunteer Stars Awards ceremony at the Franklin Marriot Cool Springs in Franklin on Feb. 12.
Two postal service employees recently surpassed one million miles or 30 years service on the road without a preventable accident.
If you are like many people who have down-sized to a smaller yard, you may wonder if wildlife will still be attracted to your garden.
Chester County 4-H was well represented recently at the Western Regional 4-H Hippology and Horse Bowl in Crockett County on Jan. 14.
Residents living in active communities tend to experience higher levels of well-being than those who live in less active cities.
UT Extension in McNairy County will hold free classes for all diabetics, their family members or caretakers.
Want to make bicycling a real transportation and recreation option for all people?
Congratulations to Cooper Thompson, a third-grader at East Chester.
Chester County Junior High "Students of the Week" for the week of Jan. 23-27 include, from left: Allysa Davis, Makinsey Howell and Mason Davidson.
Future Business Leaders of America students at Chester County High School took part Jan. 18 in Regional Conference Competition at Union University in Jackson, and brought home numerous awards.
We are excited for all the great things that are going on at East Chester this week!! Our Mystery Parent Involvement Tuesday night was a success!
Several CCHS students were chosen to participate in UT Martin's Honor Band last weekend.
It has been a great week here at Jacks Creek Elementary School!
West Chester students are looking forward to a short week in Chester County this week.
A pair of home victories last week moved the Chester County Eaglettes into a tie for second place in the District 14-AA girls' basketball district standings.
Chester County High School held its annual basketball homecoming Friday at Eagle Gym, calling the occasion the CCHS "Courtwarming."
Chester County's Paige Pipkin, right, receives a commemorative basketball from her coach and mother Lee Pipkin Dec. 24 at Eagle Gym.
Chester County had chances this week to make a move in the District 14-AA boys' basketball standings, facing a team winless in league play, and another they had taken to triple overtime earlier this month on the road.
Former Chester County High School girls' basketball coach Marvin Williams has been elected to the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Hall of Fame.
The Freed-Hardeman University Lady Lion basketball team continued its undefeated streak Saturday, notching their 21st straight win with a 74-32 victory over Hannibal-LaGrange University on the road in Hannibal, Mo.
The Bookin' It For the Library 5K race is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Chester County Library, 1012 East Main in Henderson.
