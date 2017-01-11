The browser you are using is outdated!

Screen Saver
School Board hears updates from instructional support services

Chester County Board of Education met on Thursday, Jan. 5. A representative of UTrust, the unemployment compensation firm that the school system works with, presented an award for lowest employment claims in the region for 20...

Occupants escape home fire near Silerton

County firemen battle a house fire at 920 Hurst Road, Friday.

Dempsey's 25 leads Lions over Woods

The Freed-Hardeman University Lion basketball team got back on track in conference play Saturday, as they were able to pick up an impressive 90-64 victory over No. 19 William Woods University.

Former JC school principal laid to rest on Saturday
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 4:15 pm
Former JC school principal laid to rest on Saturday

LaTasha Ann Wright Phillips, 60, of Jacks Creek, passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, at her home. She was laid to rest at Unity Cemetery on Saturday.

Raymond W. Naylor, former school board member, passes
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 4:15 pm
Raymond W. Naylor, former school board member, passes

Raymond William Naylor, 95, of Henderson, passed away Sunday morning, Jan. 8, 2017, at his home in Henderson.

Finger man sentenced in child porn case
Is former Selmer PD officer
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 4:15 pm
Finger man sentenced in child porn case
Is former Selmer PD officer

A former Selmer Police Department lieutenant has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for accessing child pornography on a hidden website.

USDA Rural Development State Director retires
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 4:15 pm
USDA Rural Development State Director retires

Bobby Goode announced Jan. 4 that he has retired from his position as USDA Rural Development State Director effective Jan. 6.

MLK birthday celebration is Sunday at Williams
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 4:00 pm
MLK birthday celebration is Sunday at Williams

The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Birthday Celebration is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 at Williams Auditorium at Chester County Middle School, East Main St. in Henderson.

City Board to discuss ordinances related to liquor store regulations
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 4:00 pm

Henderson Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, in the council chamber of Henderson City Hall.

Ingleside-Pentagon Club News
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 4:15 pm
Ingleside-Pentagon Club News

The Ingleside-Pentagon Club met Thursday, Jan. 5, in the home of gracious Patsy Barber. Co-Hostess was Janis McCall.

Rejuvenate cuts the ribbon
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 4:15 pm
Rejuvenate cuts the ribbon

Rejuvenate Weight Loss and Wellness Center is now officially open at 111 Front Street in Henderson after a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Chamber of the Commerce Jan. 3.

Deanburg Community News
Carolyn Goff
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 4:15 pm
Deanburg Community News

Hope everyone got off to a good start for 2017!
Happy birthday this week to: Ann Helton, Ruth Landers, Todd Julian and Melanie Morton on Jan. 12; and Ann Hankins on Jan. 17.

Enville Community News
Jan Johnson
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 4:15 pm
Enville Community News

Hello from Enville! I hope everyone had a good week and enjoyed the first snow of 2017. I know the kids liked being out of school Friday.

Henderson Community News
Gloria Holiday
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 4:15 pm
Henderson Community News

Greetings to the people of Chester County, everywhere. For this is a new week, and I give thanks to the Lord for being with you in your home, on your job or wherever you find time to read the paper.

Hickory Corner Community News
Dot Patterson
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 4:15 pm
Hickory Corner Community News

My goodness, we have a brand new year! 2017 has arrived, and I wonder what this year will bring. Will it be a good year or bad? Well, we know that God is in control, so no need to worry about the future.

Jacks Creek Community News
Patsy Nobles Jones
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 4:15 pm
Jacks Creek Community News

That beautiful white stuff began arriving around 4 a.m., Friday, Jan. 6. Some places had one-to-three inches. It was lovely falling, and some snowflakes were large and fluffy, sort of like angels shaking feathers from heaven.

McNally elected Lt. Governor and Speaker of the Senate
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 4:15 pm
McNally elected Lt. Governor and Speaker of the Senate

The Tennessee State Senate Tuesday elected Sen. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) as Tennessee's 87th Speaker of the Senate.

Senior Center December birthdays
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 4:15 pm
Senior Center December birthdays

Seniors with December birthdays were recently celebrated at the Chester County Senior Center.

UTM Parsons to celebrate 10-year anniversary
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 4:15 pm
UTM Parsons to celebrate 10-year anniversary

The University of Tennessee at Martin Parsons Center will celebrate its 10-year anniversary Jan. 17 with special guest speakers and a visit from the university's new chancellor, Dr. Keith Carver.

Celebrate the joy of winter
Carolyn R. Tomlin, Guest Writer
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 4:15 pm
Celebrate the joy of winter

It is that time of year when darkness arrives early and cold weather out-stays its welcome. Instead of wishing for spring and early daffodils, thank God for a cozy house and warm fire.

UT Extension questions and answers: What programs will be offered in 2017?
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 4:15 pm
UT Extension questions and answers: What programs will be offered in 2017?

The New Year is officially here and we hope you have started 2017 off with a positive attitude and the willingness to learn something new this year.

Boxing Day
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 4:00 pm

Boxing has long been a preferred way to stay in shape for many young health enthusiasts. But, boxing as a fulfilling workout may now be attracting older fitness buffs, says the Association of Mature American Citizens.

Farm Service Agency offers text alerts to farm producers
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 4:00 pm

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) Executive Director Lisa Weatherford in McNairy/Chester County announced that farmers and ranchers in Tennessee now can receive notifications from their FSA county office through text messages on their cell phone.

Chester County Junior High News
Ally Rogers
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 4:15 pm
Chester County Junior High News

We congratulate the following students for being nominated and chosen as Students of the Week: Hayden Tucker, Carley Garrison and Bradley Taylor.

East Chester Elementary News
Erica Parten
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 4:15 pm
East Chester Elementary News

A BIG thank you goes out to the Freed-Hardeman University baseball team for coming last semester to talk about character, respect and sportsmanship. The students really love them and look forward to their visits.

Inside CCHS
Colton Cronin
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 4:15 pm
Inside CCHS

Deadlines for college and financial aid applications for seniors are fast approaching! The deadline to file your FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) for the Tennessee Promise is Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Jacks Creek Elementary School News
Becky Hartle
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 4:15 pm
Jacks Creek Elementary School News

It has been a great first week back, at Jacks Creek Elementary School!
We hope everyone had a great Christmas and New Years break. We are off to a great start in kindergarten for the second half of our school year.

FHU names Chester County students to President's, Dean's Lists
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 4:15 pm

Freed Hardeman University has released the names of students who made the President's List and the Dean's List for Fall 2016.

Freed ranked in Top Tier of Christian Universities
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 4:15 pm

"Faith on View" has ranked Freed-Hardeman University in the top tier nationally of 200 Christian colleges in the United States by Coming in at No. 18 in the Best Value ranking, Freed-Hardeman is the only university associated with the churches of Christ to be listed in the top tier of small colleges as well as in the top tier of all colleges in best value.

Grant to help vets at UT-Martin
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 4:15 pm

The Tennessee Higher Education Commission selected the University of Tennessee at Martin as one of six institutions to receive funding through the 2016 Veteran Reconnect program in the fall of 2016.

Mallory and Pate propel unbeaten Lady Lions
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 4:15 pm
Mallory and Pate propel unbeaten Lady Lions

The Freed-Hardeman University Lady Lion basketball team continued their undefeated streak Saturday, as they picked up their 16th win of the season with a 62-50 victory over William Woods University at the Brewer Sports Center.

Junior teams took on JCS Thursday
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 4:15 pm
Junior teams took on JCS Thursday

The Junior Eaglettes of Chester County Junior High ripped Jackson Christian 43-30 Thursday in Henderson. Chester County had commanding leads of as many as 26 points in the second half.

Weather wreaks havoc with CCHS schedule
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 4:15 pm
Weather wreaks havoc with CCHS schedule

Weather problems forced the postponement of two Chester County High School basketball dates last weekend, including a key district contest.

Bookin' for Library 5K set for Feb. 25
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 4:00 pm

The Bookin' It For the Library 5K race is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Chester County Library, 1012 East Main in Henderson.

