The browser you are using is outdated!

Tennessee Governor and First Lady Bill and Crissy Haslam have announced 10 recipients who represent the best in arts and culture in Tennessee to be presented with a 2017 Governor's Arts Award, Tennessee's highest honor in the arts.
All Chester County government offices will be closed on Jan. 2, 2017, in observance of the New Years holiday.
The offices of the Chester County Independent will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in honor of the New Year.
On The Wings of a Dove
One more year is behind us! Seems like only yesterday that we were thinking about the new millennium coming in, and here we are at 2017. A lot has happened in that 16 years.
Hello from Enville, I hope everyone had a wonderful Christmas! We really enjoyed having our family spending the night and Santa coming to NeNe and Papaw's house. I love seeing their faces when they see what he brought for them.
Death does not wait for holidays to pass, does it? Through Dec. 22 we have had 221 reported obits in our paper. Sadly our communities express sympathy to families of Bonnie Davis, Zetta Dickey, Jane Crowe, Troy Graham and Virginia McAdams Enoch.
This is the time that most everyone will reflect on what has happened during this past year and look to setting some goals for the upcoming year.
As I write this it is Dec. 23, two days from the BIG day, Christmas. I hope everyone had a wonderful Christmas and enjoys every minute with friends and family.
With rabies quarantines already posted in Decatur and Henderson Counties, for the first time in 15 years the people in our county and the livestock they own, are in danger of being exposed to the dread disease, rabies.
Freed-Hardeman University photography students participated in a global effort by photographers to give a great photo to those who may have never had an opportunity for a photo session.
You have heard the old adage, "Resolutions are meant to be broken." In fact, recent data from the AARP Magazine shows that 29 percent who make a resolution forget it in a few weeks, half quit in three months. Only 46 percent succeed long term.
It happened curbside in New York City's Diamond District where retail and wholesale jewelers ply their trade.
Field Representative positions are available in this area. To learn more about U.S. Census Bureau employment opportunities, or to apply, go to the Chester County Library from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4.
On Wednesday, Dec. 7, members of the Chester Country Retired Teachers Association were luncheon guests of Freed-Hardeman University at the ARC building on the beautiful FHU campus.
It is that time of year. As many are mingling with large numbers of people while shopping, attending parties, participating in religious celebrations or traveling, the risk for encountering someone infected with influenza increases.
The Southwest Human Resource Agency (SWHRA) Head Start program is now accepting applications for 3- and 4-year-old children to attend Head Start classes. Head Start serves children the year before they are eligible to attend kindergarten.
EAST CHESTER, JACKS CREEK, WEST CHESTER, MIDDLE SCHOOL,
Monday, Jan. 2, 2017
Two hundred fifty-four students have been named to the Union University Dean's List for the fall 2016 semester.
Two hundred ninety seven persons graduated from Union University Saturday, Dec. 17, at West Jackson Baptist Church during fall commencement services of the 192nd graduating class.
Three hundred twenty-two students have been named to the Union University President's List for the fall 2016 semester.
Local basketball teams return to action tonight, Thursday, with conference and district contests in full swing for the remainder of the season.
